Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 215.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.2% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $143.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.16. The company has a market capitalization of $453.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.60.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

