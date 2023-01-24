Community Health Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Community Health Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Community Health Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion.

CYH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

CYH opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $639.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.81. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 329.5% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 2,090,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,797 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 558.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 1,485,122 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 165.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,295,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,048 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,891,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,354,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,116 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

