Comparing Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) & ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and ProFrac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mammoth Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00

ProFrac has a consensus target price of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.21%. Given ProFrac’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Mammoth Energy Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mammoth Energy Services -5.91% -3.76% -2.41% ProFrac 3.59% -26.10% 7.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mammoth Energy Services and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mammoth Energy Services and ProFrac’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mammoth Energy Services $228.96 million 1.40 -$101.43 million ($0.40) -16.95 ProFrac $768.35 million 4.14 -$42.42 million N/A N/A

ProFrac has higher revenue and earnings than Mammoth Energy Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ProFrac beats Mammoth Energy Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry. The Pressure Pumping segment provides pressure pumping services, also known as hydraulic fracturing, to exploration and production companies. The Natural Sand Proppant segment refers to mining, processing, and selling sand. The Drilling segment includes contract land, directional drilling, and rig moving services. The company was founded on June 3, 2016 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

