Comparing Vizsla Silver (VZLA) and The Competition

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vizsla Silver to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vizsla Silver and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -9.67% -9.22% Vizsla Silver Competitors -18.36% -3.58% -0.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vizsla Silver and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vizsla Silver Competitors 599 3011 3741 78 2.44

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vizsla Silver currently has a consensus price target of $2.65, suggesting a potential upside of 100.76%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 42.37%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than its peers.

16.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vizsla Silver and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A -$12.17 million -14.67 Vizsla Silver Competitors $1.60 billion $107.18 million -2.87

Vizsla Silver’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vizsla Silver peers beat Vizsla Silver on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

