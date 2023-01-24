Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Conagra Brands worth $47,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 87,089 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

