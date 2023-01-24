Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNCE. StockNews.com cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concert Pharmaceuticals

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $66,897.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 971,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,170.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 252,572 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 127,319 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,673,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 673,041 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,137,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $6,720,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

