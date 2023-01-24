Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNCE. StockNews.com cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Concert Pharmaceuticals
In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $66,897.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 971,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,170.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CNCE stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.
Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.
