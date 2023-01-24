Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.
Concrete Pumping Price Performance
BBCP opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $368.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.95. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Concrete Pumping Company Profile
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.