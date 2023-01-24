Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

BBCP opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $368.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.95. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 35.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

