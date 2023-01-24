Contrasting CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) & FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM)

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCA Industries and FOMO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $13.84 million 0.34 -$600,000.00 ($0.11) -6.50 FOMO N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

FOMO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CCA Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CCA Industries and FOMO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of CCA Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CCA Industries has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.4, suggesting that its stock price is 640% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CCA Industries and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries -5.41% N/A N/A FOMO N/A -6.23% -148.02%

Summary

CCA Industries beats FOMO on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. focuses on incubation and acceleration business. The company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. It develops various direct investment and affiliations. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

