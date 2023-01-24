Contrasting Globe Life (NYSE:GL) and F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG)

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) and F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. F&G Annuities & Life pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Globe Life pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Globe Life has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years and F&G Annuities & Life has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globe Life and F&G Annuities & Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Life $5.11 billion 2.24 $744.96 million $7.09 16.59 F&G Annuities & Life N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Globe Life has higher revenue and earnings than F&G Annuities & Life.

This table compares Globe Life and F&G Annuities & Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Life 13.61% 12.02% 2.79% F&G Annuities & Life N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Globe Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Globe Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Globe Life and F&G Annuities & Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Life 1 2 4 1 2.63 F&G Annuities & Life 0 3 0 0 2.00

Globe Life currently has a consensus price target of $124.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. F&G Annuities & Life has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.76%. Given Globe Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Globe Life is more favorable than F&G Annuities & Life.

Summary

Globe Life beats F&G Annuities & Life on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances. The Supplement Health Insurance segment provides generally guaranteed-renewable and include Medicare, critical illness, accident, and limited-benefit supplement hospital, and surgical coverage. The Annuities segment refers to fixed-benefit contracts. The Investments segment covers the investment portfolio. The company was founded on November 19, 1979, and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. provides fixed annuities and life insurance products. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

