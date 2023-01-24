Contrasting Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) & Sophiris Bio (OTCMKTS:SPHS)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) and Sophiris Bio (OTCMKTS:SPHS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Sophiris Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare 18.83% 12.88% 5.52% Sophiris Bio N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sophiris Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare $1.09 billion 3.06 $205.38 million $4.12 16.27 Sophiris Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Sophiris Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Sophiris Bio.

Risk and Volatility

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sophiris Bio has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Sophiris Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sophiris Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.89%.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats Sophiris Bio on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. It offers BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids and lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye redness relief, Compound W wart removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, Debrox ear wax removals, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. The company also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer's Eve feminine hygiene, TheraTears dry eye relief, Fess nasal saline spray and washes, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. It sells its products through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company was founded by James L. Heppell in May 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

