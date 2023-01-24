Contrasting Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Outset Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outset Medical has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -8.27% -7.86% Outset Medical -145.93% -49.75% -39.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivani Medical and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vivani Medical and Outset Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$8.92 million N/A N/A Outset Medical $102.60 million 12.81 -$131.93 million ($3.42) -7.95

Vivani Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vivani Medical and Outset Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Outset Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80

Vivani Medical currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 503.45%. Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.93%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than Outset Medical.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats Outset Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

