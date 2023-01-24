Cormark Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) – Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Shaw Communications’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

SJR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shaw Communications stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.32%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

