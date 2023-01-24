Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,066 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

Shares of GLW opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

