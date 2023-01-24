Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 60.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

