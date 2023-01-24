Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,900 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 559,800 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $40.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $500.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $724,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,219.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. State Street Corp increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 108,870 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 78,776 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 253,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 67,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,383,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.