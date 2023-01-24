Creative Planning Grows Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of Regal Rexnord worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 73.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 78.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 669.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 418.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

RRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

NYSE RRX opened at $136.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.93. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $166.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

