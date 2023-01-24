Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,250 shares of company stock valued at $22,235,385 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $183.41 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

