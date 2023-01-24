Creative Planning Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,156 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.15.

Shares of LNG opened at $154.91 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

