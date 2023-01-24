Creative Planning Sells 1,698 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

NYSE ED opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day moving average is $94.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

