Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 160,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,760,000 after buying an additional 1,466,520 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.55%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.