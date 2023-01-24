Critical Analysis: Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Expro Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Expro Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.59% -26.10% 7.93% Expro Group -10.15% -0.91% -0.63%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00 Expro Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ProFrac and Expro Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.21%. Expro Group has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.74%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Expro Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProFrac and Expro Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $768.35 million 4.14 -$42.42 million N/A N/A Expro Group $825.76 million 2.39 -$131.89 million ($1.14) -15.91

ProFrac has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expro Group.

Summary

ProFrac beats Expro Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

