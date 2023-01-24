Critical Review: FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) versus Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI)

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.7% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Matrix Group N/A N/A N/A FalconStor Software -17.77% N/A -12.05%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Matrix Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Golden Matrix Group and FalconStor Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Golden Matrix Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and FalconStor Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Matrix Group $5.22 million 17.71 N/A N/A N/A FalconStor Software $14.18 million 1.08 $200,000.00 ($0.48) -4.48

FalconStor Software has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Matrix Group.

Summary

Golden Matrix Group beats FalconStor Software on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers. The company also provides services and resells third party gaming content to licensed online gaming distributors. Its platform is accessed through desktop and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Source Gold Corp. and changed its name to Golden Matrix Group, Inc. in April 2016. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. The company offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. It also provides FalconStor StorSigh, a long-term archive and business continuity driven data replication from one centralized management point; FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

