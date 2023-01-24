Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 182 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,822 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. FMR LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,586,000 after acquiring an additional 388,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,237,000 after acquiring an additional 382,944 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after acquiring an additional 334,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after acquiring an additional 217,232 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 37.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 669,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,635,000 after acquiring an additional 182,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.78.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

