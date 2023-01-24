Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 185 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.1% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $2,633,774.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,389,582.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $2,633,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,389,582.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,142.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,925 shares of company stock worth $8,920,415. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE GPI opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.99 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 36.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

