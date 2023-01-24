Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after acquiring an additional 32,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,421,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ASR stock opened at $288.74 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $179.01 and a 12-month high of $291.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

