Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ashland by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 2,554.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ashland by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.27%.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

