Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $324,000 Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWST. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,180,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,675. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

