Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $377,000 Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 17,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 118,248 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $78.09.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.81 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

