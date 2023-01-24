Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $426,000 Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in LHC Group by 84.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 48.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

LHC Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $164.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $169.84.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.65 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.