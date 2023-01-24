Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 467.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $102.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIC. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.