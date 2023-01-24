Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 36,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 342,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,144 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

