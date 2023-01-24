Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 240 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,205,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,082,000 after buying an additional 2,084,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,564 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 452.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $51.59. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NJR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

