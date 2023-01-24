Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 490 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $424,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,156.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $424,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at $17,244,061.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,868. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

