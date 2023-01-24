Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 673 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 78.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 2,071.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94.

FOX Company Profile

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

