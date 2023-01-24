Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 770 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

