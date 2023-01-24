Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,887 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AU opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.