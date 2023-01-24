Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 89.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 171,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,338,000 after buying an additional 80,893 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,717 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Mizuho started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.10.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $346.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.93 and a 200 day moving average of $305.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

