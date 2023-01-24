Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 146,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after buying an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG opened at $165.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.70. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $172.01.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.79.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also

