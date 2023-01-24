Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Badger Meter by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $114.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.59. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

