Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 780 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 4.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 4.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SLM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $369.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.69 million. SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SLM to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

