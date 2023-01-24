Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 97 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $641,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.0% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $7,410,551.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,216,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,019 shares of company stock worth $37,978,902. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.72. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

