Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stake Cut by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,947,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Crown Castle by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 81,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its stake in Crown Castle by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI opened at $144.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.43 and its 200-day moving average is $151.86. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.14.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

