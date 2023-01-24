Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Crown Proptech Acquisitions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPTK. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $10,825,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $5,582,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 714.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 634,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 556,886 shares during the period. RPO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 47.4% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 774,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 249,121 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Price Performance

NYSE CPTK opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

