Customers Bancorp (CUBI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. On average, analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $65.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

