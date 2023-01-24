CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Mizuho

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.39.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 3.6 %

CYBR stock opened at $136.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.52. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.04. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $152.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

