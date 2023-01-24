D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Benchmark

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s current price.

QBTS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:QBTS opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director Steven M. West purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $63,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,753.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $8,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

