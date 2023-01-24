DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.44. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share.

UCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $32.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

