DA Davidson Trims Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Target Price to $76.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Preferred Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $81.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 104,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after acquiring an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 80,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 66,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

