Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,804 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Dada Nexus worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DADA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 72.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 82.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DADA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $15.29.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $347.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

