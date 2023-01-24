Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.48. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $71.72. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

